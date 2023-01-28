Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Huntington Park Police

A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday.

Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue. Upon their arrival, the victim gave them a description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

After searching the area, officers located the suspect near the 1900 block of Slauson Avenue and as they tried to detain him Lowe allegedly drew a 12-inch butcher knife and attempted to throw the weapon at the officers. According to detectives, Lowe was Tased at least twice by the officers but he attempted to throw the butcher knife at them again. Officers then fired at Lowe, who was struck by gunfire in the upper body.

Lowe was treated at scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics but was pronounced dead.

Police said they recovered a butcher knife at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crimes Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or emailed to lacrimestoppers.org.