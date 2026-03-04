Santa Clarita SWAT search: Pantless man taken into custody after reported sighting of armed suspect

The Brief A suspect without pants was taken into custody following a SWAT search in a Santa Clarita neighborhood. James Foster Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown. No injuries were reported.



A scary situation came to a peaceful, yet bizarre ending, in a Santa Clarita neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Los Angeles County deputies were called to the 22500 block of Pamplico Drive, off Santa Clarita Road, in the Saugus area following a report of an armed man just after 9 a.m.

During the search, James Foster Elementary School was placed on lockdown.

Around 10:30 a.m., aerial images from SkyFOX showed residents being evacuated from a home by a SWAT team as responding firefighters were placed on standby.

What appeared to be a firearm was seen overhead from SkyFOX in a resident's yard at 10:45 a.m.

About 15 minutes later, the suspect was seen walking around the neighborhood without his pants. He then surrendered to officials and was taken into custody.

Following the suspect's arrest, the lockdown was lifted as a SWAT team continued searching the home.

Watch full coverage from SkyFOX below.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released. It's unclear which charges he faces.