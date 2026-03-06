Casey Wasserman’s LA28 leadership challenged in postponed city council vote

The Brief The Los Angeles City Council postponed a resolution addressing concerns over LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman’s past ties to Ghislaine Maxwell, shifting the discussion to March 13. The measure highlights a conflict between Olympic values and Wasserman’s documented email exchanges with Maxwell, though an independent probe by LA28 recently cleared him of further misconduct. While high-profile city and county officials have called for Wasserman's resignation, the LA28 Executive Committee continues to back him, citing his full cooperation and the age of the interactions.



The Los Angeles City Council on Friday hit the pause button on a formal resolution regarding LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman’s leadership.

The delay comes as city leaders weigh the reputational risks of Wasserman’s historical association with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell against the findings of an independent investigation.

What we know:

The resolution, introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, expresses "concern regarding the potential conflict" between Olympic integrity and Wasserman’s presence in the Epstein files. It stops short of a formal resignation demand but calls for a "thorough and transparent review."

Meanwhile, the LA28 Executive Committee has already concluded a private review via outside counsel O’Melveny & Myers LLP. That probe found no evidence of a relationship beyond a single 2003 humanitarian flight and previously documented emails.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Wasserman has since apologized, noting the interactions occurred over two decades ago, and has announced plans to sell his marketing agency to focus entirely on the 2028 Games.

What we don't know:

The City Council provided no official explanation for Friday's sudden postponement.

It remains unclear if the one-week delay is intended to allow for behind-the-scenes negotiations with the LA28 committee or if council members are seeking more information regarding the "independent" nature of the O'Melveny & Myers review.

Timeline:

2003: Wasserman and his then-wife travel to Africa on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane for a Clinton Foundation mission.

Feb. 11, 2026: Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez introduces the resolution following the release of DOJ documents.

February 2026: Mayor Karen Bass, City Controller Kenneth Mejia, and Supervisor Janice Hahn call for Wasserman's resignation.

March 6, 2026: City Council postpones the resolution vote.

March 13, 2026: Rescheduled date for the City Council to consider the measure.

What they're saying:

The LA28 Board remains firm in their support, stating, "We found Mr. Wasserman's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Karen Bass calls on Casey Wasserman to resign from LA28 amid emails with Ghislaine Maxwell

However, the proposed city resolution urges the IOC to ensure leadership roles are held by those who "consistently reflect the Olympic movement's commitment to integrity, accountability, and respect for all people."

What's next:

The resolution is set for consideration on March 13.

If approved, the formal statement of concern will be delivered to the LA28 Organizing Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), potentially increasing international pressure on the local organizing body to address the leadership controversy before the eyes of the world turn to Los Angeles.