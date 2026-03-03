LAX People Mover considered years late, over budget, with no opening date announced

The Brief A long-delayed automated people mover at Los Angeles International Airport remains closed with no new opening date announced. Although FOX 11 observed empty trains running, airport officials have not commented on the delays, which stem in part from disputes and rising costs. Travelers and drivers expressed frustration and uncertainty about whether the system will be ready in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup or even the 2028 Olympics.



A long-promised transit project at LAX remains closed to the public, years after its original target opening date.

The automated people mover, designed to ease congestion around LAX, is still sitting behind locked doors and fencing. The project was initially slated to open about three years ago. Today, airport officials have not announced a new opening date.

On Tuesday, FOX 11 observed empty trains running on the elevated guideway, but it remains unclear when passengers will be allowed to board. Airport officials did not return calls or emails seeking comment about the ongoing delays.

"Just annoying. We can’t really get stuff done quickly, and that’s a shame," one traveler said.

Some bus drivers, who asked not to be identified, said they have been told the system could open in the coming months. Many of their current shuttle routes are expected to be eliminated once the train begins service.

"It was supposed to open in the springtime; now I hear June, so we’ll see," one driver said. When asked whether it would be ready in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the driver responded, "We have to be optimistic, right?"

Construction on the nearly $3.5 billion project began in 2019. In 2024, it was considered 96% complete. However, disputes between airport leaders and contractors have triggered significant delays. Also, the price tag has since been estimated to have climbed to nearly a billion dollars over its original budget.

"That’s unfortunate if there’s something avoidable they could have done to get it ready in time," another traveler said.

The people mover is designed to carry tens of thousands of passengers daily above airport traffic, connecting terminals to rental car facilities, rideshare pickup areas and Metro lines.

While the trains appear operational, no official opening date has been announced, raising questions about whether the system will be ready before the World Cup. Some travelers are already looking further ahead.

"I’m disappointed about that," one person said. "Although the Olympics in 2028, maybe it’ll be ready by then."

So far, no launch timeline has been publicly announced.