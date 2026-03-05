Husband and wife found dead in Porter Ranch murder-suicide case identified

The Brief Two victims in a suspected murder-suicide in Porter Ranch have been identified as 58-year-old Zaven Shahverdi and 55-year-old Melina Avanosian. The couple was discovered Monday night by their son at a home on Como Lane, with both individuals suffering fatal gunshot wounds to the head. LAPD investigators recovered a firearm at the scene and are currently treating the deaths as a domestic murder-suicide.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Authorities have released the identities of a husband and wife found dead in their Porter Ranch home earlier this week in what investigators describe as a tragic murder-suicide.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the couple as Zaven Shahverdi, 58, and Melina Avanosian, 55.

Officers from the LAPD’s Devonshire Community Police Station arrived at the 20700 block of Como Lane at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of gunshot victims.

Both the husband and wife died at the scene. According to authorities, each had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators confirmed that a handgun was recovered inside the residence.

According to initial reports, the couple's son was the one who discovered the bodies and alerted a neighbor, who then contacted the police.

What we don't know:

The LAPD has not yet disclosed a potential motive for the shooting or confirmed which individual is believed to have been the shooter.

While the case is being handled as a murder-suicide, the official manner of death for each individual remains under investigation by the Medical Examiner.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic unrest or a mental health crisis, resources are available:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call or text 988.

Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788.