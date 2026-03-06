LISTEN: Britney Spears arrest dispatch audio released

The Brief Pop icon Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County on suspicion of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs. CHP officers pulled over Spears’ 2026 BMW after dispatchers reported the vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of lanes near her Thousand Oaks home. Spears was booked into a pre-trial detention facility at 3 a.m. PT Thursday and released three hours later.



Britney Spears was taken into custody Wednesday night after California Highway Patrol officers observed the 44-year-old singer allegedly driving erratically near her home in Ventura County.

What we know:

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when dispatchers received reports of a black BMW 430i driving "in and out of lanes" and speeding on the 101 Freeway in Newbury Park, leaked dispatch audio reveals.

Described as a "2026 convertible out of LA," the vehicle became the central focus as an officer requested "all units down towards this area" to intercept the driver.

Upon pulling the vehicle over, officers noted that they were "talking with the driver" and that the "driver is out of the vehicle."

Spears, who was alone in the car, "showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests," according to officers.

At one point, officers requested a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) to perform specialized field sobriety tests before ultimately calling for a tow truck to impound her vehicle.

Spears was taken to a local hospital where her blood was drawn to determine her intoxication level. She was ultimately arrested on suspicion of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs.

Records from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office show she was booked at 3:02 a.m. Thursday and released at 6:07 a.m.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Spears performed a field sobriety test when she was pulled over.

The specific substances involved have not been identified, as chemical blood test results are currently pending.

While Spears was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, officials have not confirmed her exact intoxication level at the time of the stop.

It also remains unclear if the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office will formally file charges ahead of her scheduled May 4 court date.

What they're saying:

A representative for Spears, Cade Hudson, issued a statement to the media: "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

Hudson added that Spears intends to "take the right steps and comply with the law," expressing hope that the arrest serves as "the first step in a long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life."

Timeline:

Wednesday, 9 p.m.: CHP receives reports of a black BMW driving erratically on the 101 Freeway.

Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.: Spears is pulled over in Newbury Park and submits to field sobriety tests.

Thursday, 3:02 a.m.: Spears is booked into a Ventura County pre-trial detention facility.

Thursday, 6:07 a.m.: Spears is released from custody.

May 4, 2026: Scheduled court date for the incident.

What's next:

Spears is expected to undergo a period of private recovery, with her representative noting that "her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue-needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

Legally, the focus shifts to the Ventura County District Attorney, who will review the pending toxicology reports to determine the severity of the charges.

Spears is due back in court on May 4 to face charges.

The backstory:

TMZ reports the arrest comes just days after Spears was granted a permanent restraining order against a 51-year-old Louisiana man, whom she claimed had been stalking and harassing her online since 2013. The man was arrested for trespassing after showing up at her Southern California home in 2025.

Spears’ recent arrest follows a period of major personal transitions, including the landmark 2021 termination of her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Britney Spears conservatorship: Jamie Spears 'willing' to step down as singer's conservator

Just last month, the singer reportedly finalized a "landmark" sale of her entire music catalog to the publisher Primary Wave. While the exact sale price was not disclosed in legal documents, industry reports estimate the deal is valued at approximately $200 million.

Spears, born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, was a teen pop phenomenon who became a defining superstar of the ’90s and 2000s. She rose to fame from Disney Channel’s "The Mickey Mouse Club" to MTV and beyond, with such era-defining hits like "… Baby One More Time," "Oops! … I Did It Again" and "Toxic."

Most of her albums have been certified platinum, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, with two diamond titles: 1999’s " … Baby One More Time" and 2000’s "Oops! … I Did It Again." Her last full-length album, "Glory," was released in 2016.

Spears became a focus of tabloids in the early 2000s, and a source of public scrutiny, as she battled mental illness and paparazzi documented the details of her private life.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Britney Spears retiring? Longtime manager submits resignation

Later, as cultural opinion evolved to recognize the misogynistic media coverage of the time, Spears’ fight to control her life became the focus of the #FreeBritney movement In 2008, Spears was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship, run primarily by her father and his lawyers, that would control her personal and financial decisions for well over a decade. It was dissolved in 2021. Two years later, she released a bestselling, tell-all memoir, "The Woman In Me."