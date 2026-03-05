12 alleged 18th Street gang members arrested in LA on murder, drug charges

The Brief Federal authorities announced charges against 14 alleged 18th Street gang members in Los Angeles as part of "Operation Dead Horse." Eight alleged gang leaders were arrested, while six others remain at large, officials said. Authorities allege the gang has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and is involved in drug trafficking and violent crimes across Los Angeles.



On Thursday, the FBI announced the arrests of 12 alleged 18th Street gang members and associates and the unsealing of federal indictments tied to activity at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles' Westlake District.

Federal authorities allege the gang members work with the Sinaloa Cartel.

What we know:

Authorities said 18th Street is the largest street gang in Los Angeles and is responsible for drug trafficking in parts of the city, including MacArthur Park and Skid Row, as well as in Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley.

A total of seven federal grand jury indictments were returned IN the case. The main indictment charges seven Los Angeles-based members and associates with racketeering conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said that last year President Donald Trump issued a directive to pursue the elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi later ordered the dismantling of transnational criminal groups.

The FBI then launched what it calls "Operation Dead Horse," which led to the arrests of 12 defendants. Six others remain at large, including one believed to be in Mexico and another in Guatemala.

"They will be found, and they will be arrested," Essayli said.

The defendants are charged with racketeering and drug trafficking in what Essayli described as "one of the most violent gangs in the Western Hemisphere." Prosecutors allege the gang also engaged in extortion, illegal gambling operations known as "casitas," assault and murder.

Authorities said the gang’s activities extend beyond Los Angeles city limits. The group is believed to have about 100,000 members in the United States and a presence in Mexico, Central and South America.

Investigators added that several members are also affiliated with the Mexican Mafia. According to the indictment, a Mexican Mafia prison gang member identified as "Co-Conspirator 1" maintained ultimate control over 18th Street from a California state prison.

Among those charged is Keiko Marie Gonzalez, 59, also known as "Moms," "La Señora" and "La Reina," whom prosecutors describe as the gang’s second-in-command and street boss. Authorities allege that from at least July 2020 through March 2026, she oversaw criminal activity, collected extortion payments and communicated directly with the incarcerated co-conspirator.

Prosecutors allege that on July 27, 2022, Gonzalez ordered the killing of a woman identified in court documents as "M.Z." after she failed to pay extortion payments tied to drug trafficking in gang-controlled territory. George Carillo, 60, and Carlos Beltran, 48, are charged with murder in aid of racketeering in connection with the shooting.

If convicted, Carillo and Beltran face mandatory life sentences. Gonzalez faces up to life in federal prison, while other defendants face potential sentences ranging from 20 years to life.

More on Operation Dead Horse

During Thursday’s briefing, Robert Molvar, acting assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said 18th Street originated in the 1960s and later expanded into western parts of Los Angeles.

Molvar said Operation Dead Horse began in January 2023 to dismantle the gang’s leadership. The FBI worked with the Los Angeles Police Department and other federal agencies to investigate the gang’s operations.

During the briefing, Essayli said different gangs control different sections of MacArthur Park and that 18th Street is responsible for the northern portion of the park.

He described the area as plagued by drugs and homelessness, alleging the gang used tents to conceal drug trafficking activity and avoid law enforcement detection.

While serving search warrants Thursday, authorities said they seized approximately $80,000 in cash, 10 pounds of fentanyl, five pounds of methamphetamine and six firearms. Over the course of the investigation, officials said more than 175 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the fugitives’ whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI.

An indictment contains allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.