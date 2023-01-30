Anthony Lowe: Double amputee armed with knife shot, killed by police in LA's Huntington Park

Loved ones are demanding justice for Anthony Lowe, a man in a wheelchair who was armed with a knife when police in Huntington Park shot him to death on Slauson Avenue.

Back in January 26, the Huntington Park police responded to a stabbing call. When officers found Lowe – who had both of his legs amputated – they saw the 36-year-old man armed with a long butcher knife.

As police tried to detain Lowe, officers used a Taser on the double amputee at least twice. On Monday, January 30, FOX 11 obtained cell phone video of the scene from a viewer – @hussle_motivate_repeat – showing the moments where police drew guns on the man with no legs.

In the video, police are pulling up to Lowe. Police say he had just dismounted his wheelchair and had allegedly stabbed someone unprovoked, leaving that person in critical condition.

Officers claim Lowe threatened to advance and throw the knife at them and that was then an officer shot him, killing the double amputee.

His family says he was shot in the back and was distraught over losing both his legs and his condition could not have been a real threat to the officers, who were armed with guns.

"If you guys are here to protect and serve us," Lowe's cousin Anthony Fuller said of Huntington Park PD. "Protect us. Serve us."

The press conference with Lowe's family comes just days after law enforcement once again took the national spotlight after the City of Memphis (Tenn.) released body camera video of the police beating of Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man who died at the hospital days after the incident.

"I just don't want our city to be torn down because the video that's out there," Dorothy Lowe said in regard to her son's death in Huntington Park.