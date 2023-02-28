Already soaked Southern California braces for more rain, mountain snow

Another winter storm is on the horizon Tuesday, the second of three pushing through Southern California, bringing more rain and snow to an already soaked region and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather warning for Los Angeles County mountains.

A series of three storm fronts will be pushing through the area this week, forecasters said. The weakest of the three was felt in the region early Monday, followed by a secondary front was expected to arrive Monday evening into Tuesday. The early waves of the storm brought some rain, but only at a "moderate" pace compared to the heavy downpours seen late last week.

The strongest front is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday. Forecasters said by the time the storm series ends, most valley and coastal areas would see between 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain, with some mountain areas receiving up to 3 inches.

According to the weather service, snow levels will initially be between 3,000 and 4,500 feet, but the level could drop as low as 1,500 feet by Wednesday.

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County health officials continued to warn people to avoid going into the ocean near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers until at least Wednesday due to the storms. The water might contain bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other health hazards.

This weekend was the first time downtown Los Angeles received at least 2 inches of rain on consecutive calendar days since Feb. 28 and March 1 of 1978, according to the NWS.

The weather service added that Friday was the wettest February day at Burbank Airport since records began there in 1939, beating the previous record of 4.50 inches set on Feb. 8, 1993.

Scattered showers are expected for most of Los Angeles County on Tuesday until heavier rainfall and wind speeds pick up Tuesday evening. The same conditions are expected Wednesday until the storm begins to taper off by Wednesday night.

ACTON, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: People prepare to sled down a snowy hillside in Los Angeles County on February 26, 2023 near Acton, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning are in effect in the LA County mountain communities until Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Orange County

Cool, wet, and windy conditions are expected in most of Orange County. Residents can expect consistent rainfall measuring between a quarter and half an inch Tuesday, and between a tenth and a quarter of an inch on Wednesday.

Weather Alerts

A Wind Advisory is in place from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place Wednesday beginning at 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Orange County mountain areas including the Santa Ana mountains.

San Bernardino and Riverside counties

Consistent rainfall is expected in the Inland Empire beginning Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. NWS said new rainfall amounts will be less than a. tenth of an inch on Tuesday and between half and three-quarters of an inch Wednesday. Not only will it be rainy, but wind gusts will also intensify on Wednesday.

Weather Alerts

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Wednesday from 12 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Residents and visitors remain trapped in the San Bernardino County Mountains due to road closures and more snow is on the way.

RELATED: San Bernardino County declares state of emergency as people remain trapped after storm

Mountain High received 93 inches of snow, and 40 inches dropped on Mount Wilson. The area won’t see a Blizzard Warning this time around, but visibility will be limited with snow showers and areas of fog.

Weather Alerts

A Winter Storm Warning is in place until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Ventura County

Rain chances increase starting Tuesday night when wind speeds will also kick up, with wind gusts reaching 30 mph. Rainy and breezy conditions will sustain Wednesday and will dry out by Wednesday night.

Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. in the mountains before a Winter Storm Warning takes its places from 1 p.m. Tuesday to Wednesday at 10 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.