Rockslide triggers closure of Malibu Canyon Road near PCH
MALIBU, Calif. - A mud and rockslide in Malibu Wednesday triggered the shutdown of a portion of Malibu Canyon Road until further notice.
According to officials, Malibu Canyon Road has lanes in both directions blocked between Pacific Coast Highway and Piuma Road.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
This comes amid another day of wild weather for Southern California as more rain, snow and wind moved through the area, marking the culmination of nearly a week of storms that have drenched the region and led to flooded streets, mudslides and trees knocked down by high winds.
The storms have led to power outages and school closures in mountain communities. Homes in La Cañada Flintridge and Beverly Crest were damaged by mudflow and debris resulting in evacuations of some residents.