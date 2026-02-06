OC coffee shop secretly operating as strip club

The Brief A coffee shop in Garden Grove is serving up more than just lattes. DD Café is licensed only as a coffee shop but is operating as a strip club. On Thursday, police said 17 people were arrested at the café, but didn't give details on their charges or identities.



Inside DD Café in Garden Grove, the women are serving a lot more than coffee. FOX 11's undercover cameras captured female servers providing lap dances, offering private dances for cash, and telling customers they could bring alcohol inside for a fee.

City records show DD Café, located at 10552 McFadden Ave., is licensed only as a coffee shop.

What they're saying:

Mytchell Mora, a former Garden Grove resident and news producer, says he raised concerns about the business multiple times over the past year, contacting the city, a nearby high school, and the school district.

"Everyone knows about it, and no one was doing anything about it," Mora said.

Mora says he is troubled by how close the business is to La Quinta High School, which is within walking distance of the café. Under the Garden Grove Municipal Code, adult entertainment businesses are prohibited within 1,000 feet of a school facility.

Dig deeper:

FOX 11 visited DD Café to ask the owner about the type of business being operated. A woman inside who said she was in charge, told us the location was "only a coffee shop," then asked us to leave. The owner was not available for comment.

We also reached out to the City of Garden Grove, emailing officials on Tuesday, February 3, and again on Thursday, February 5, describing the undercover footage and requesting comment. No response was received.

Later that same Thursday night, the Garden Grove Police Department announced on social media that 17 people were arrested at DD Café. The business was also red-tagged, effectively ordering it closed. When asked what the red tag meant, someone in the police department told us it can be issued for a variety of reasons, including safety or code-related concerns.

Police have not released details about what the 17 individuals were arrested for, and it remains unclear what charges, if any, may be filed.

Residents in the area told us they were not surprised, saying similar businesses are an open secret in the city and that more enforcement is needed.

FOX 11 has requested additional information from the city and police department and will update this story as more details become available.