New California bill seeks to make remote work permanent for some employees

The Brief Assembly Bill 1729 seeks to establish state telework as a permanent policy for eligible California employees. The bill directly challenges Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order which mandates a four-day in-office week starting July 1, 2026. While a 2025 state audit suggests telework could save California $225 million annually, the administration maintains that in-person collaboration is essential.



A bipartisan coalition in the California Legislature is moving to block a sweeping return-to-office mandate, introducing legislation that would empower individual state agencies to maintain permanent remote work options.

Introduced on February 5, Assembly Bill 1729 arrives as approximately 100,000 state workers face a July 1 deadline to return to their desks four days a week.

What we know:

Sponsored by the Professional Engineers in California Government (PECG) and the Association of California State Supervisors (ACSS), AB 1729 would require state agencies to offer telework "to the fullest extent possible."

The bill mandates that any department requiring onsite work provide a detailed written justification. It also revives the state’s telework dashboard—abandoned by the Department of General Services in 2024—to track cost savings, reduced vehicle emissions, and recruiting benefits.

Governor Gavin Newsom's mandate, initially set for 2025 but delayed following intense union negotiations, cites a need for improved "collaboration and communication."

However, critics point to a recent Sacramento Bee report suggesting many agencies currently lack the physical workstations required to accommodate a full-scale return of their workforce.

What they're saying:

"The intent is absolutely to establish a state policy that flexible telework can and should be provided to state employees, because it serves state government, it serves taxpayers, and it certainly serves state employees," said Ted Toppin, executive director of PECG.

Author of the bill, Assemblymember Alex Lee, argued that the measure is about fiscal and environmental responsibility: "These cost savings and environmental benefits directly benefit the public."

Representing the bipartisan support, Assemblymember Josh Hoover added, "I think that the governor's blanket executive order is not the direction that we want to go. What my bill is saying is every department should figure out their own telework policy."

Timeline:

March 3, 2025: Governor Newsom issues Executive Order N-22-25 mandating 4-day in-office weeks.

August 2025: State Auditor releases a report estimating $225 million in potential annual savings from telework.

February 5, 2026: AB 1729 is introduced by Assemblymembers Lee and Hoover with an urgency clause.

June 30, 2026: Current major state employee contracts expire.

July 1, 2026: Scheduled implementation date for the 4-day return-to-office mandate.

What's next:

AB 1729 contains an urgency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately upon being signed into law, potentially nullifying the July 1 mandate.

The bill is currently awaiting committee assignment, with a first vote expected as early as March 2026.

Meanwhile, SEIU Local 1000 and other major unions are expected to make telework a central pillar of contract negotiations throughout the spring.

What you can do:

Track the Bill: Follow the progress of AB 1729 through the California Legislative Information portal to see upcoming hearing dates.

Contact Representatives: Residents can voice their opinions on state worker telework and its impact on regional traffic and taxes by contacting their local Assembly and Senate offices.

Review the Audit: Access the Access the 2025 California State Auditor report to see the data regarding office space reduction and the $225 million in estimated taxpayer savings.