South LA teacher says he was fired for opening gate to prevent students from getting hurt during ICE protests

The Brief A South Los Angeles high school teacher says he was fired for insubordination after opening a gate to prevent students from getting hurt during anti-ICE school walkouts. Students, parents and community groups are protesting the firing, calling the punishment excessive and demanding the teacher’s reinstatement. The charter school says it follows LAUSD safety policies and emphasizes that decisions about students leaving campus are made by school administrators.



"I was just concerned about their safety," says Ricardo Lopez. The popular U.S. History and AP U.S. History teacher says he was fired for insubordination at Synergy Quantum Charter High School in South Los Angeles, when students were trying to jump a fence and join the ongoing anti-ICE walkouts at schools all over Southern California.

He says he saw students jumping a fence last Wednesday, explaining he had already seen other students hurt themselves when doing the same thing the day prior. So, "As the closest adult to them, I just opened the gate."

Within an hour, Lopez was terminated and marched off campus. His belongings, including dozens of paintings and projects by students, were put in a couple of boxes and dropped off in the driveway of his home.

School officials say that even as a charter, they adhere to LAUSD policies when it comes to access and security. Last week, district officials did issue statements discouraging students from walking out during school hours. But there’s no explanation for why Lopez was fired, rather than being warned.

Particularly angry are his students and some of the parents, who have been holding rallies outside the school.

Community organizations like Unión del Barrio and the Association of Raza Educators are joining the efforts. A petition asking for Lopez’s reinstatement shows over 900 signatures. But so far, there’s no word from the school.

"I just want to get back to my classroom and students," explains Lopez, "especially with the AP exams coming up soon."

But if the firing stands, especially with the reason Lopez says he was given — "insubordination" — he might have trouble renewing his teaching license in the future and teaching at any school.

"It’s wrong and not fair," says one student outside the school. Those we spoke to say he was not encouraging students to leave the school, and that they "acted on their own." Many parents outside the school said off camera that while they really would prefer the students to not walk out, the punishment for the popular teacher seems excessive.

Synergy Academies confirmed Lopez is no longer with the school. The school issued the following statement:

"Over the last few days, groups of students at Synergy Quantum Academy have been participating in student-led protests on campus. School administrators have been present throughout the day to supervise students and prioritize safety.

"We respect students’ rights to express themselves and understand that moments like these often reflect deeply held concerns. Our responsibility as a school is to ensure that student expression happens in a way that protects students’ safety and complies with established campus protocols.

"Synergy Quantum Academy is a public charter school co-located on a Los Angeles Unified School District campus. Synergy works collaboratively with our district partners to follow the campus access and safety procedures set by LAUSD policy to ensure the safety of students from both schools. Decisions about whether students may leave campus during the school day are made solely by school administration, according to campus safety protocols.

"Families continue to be notified, all students have been accounted for, and counselors and support staff have been available to students who wish to talk or need additional support.

"We appreciate the partnership of our families and community as we continue to support our students, uphold their rights, and maintain a safe and orderly learning environment."