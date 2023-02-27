San Bernardino County declares state of emergency as people remained trapped after storm

San Bernardino County declared a local emergency Monday, after a powerful weekend storm dumped feet of snow on mountain communities over the weekend, trapping many in their homes and vacation rentals, with more snow on the way.

The declaration asks state and federal agencies for help to clear snow from mountain highways and neighborhood streets.

The area of Lake Arrowhead saw feet of snow dumped over the weekend, and forecasts project as many as 30 more inches of snow in the area through Wednesday.

Jerrod Carter from Los Alamitos went up to the mountains with his wife, three kids and another couple on Tuesday of last week. Their plan was to leave Thursday, but they're still stuck.

"You would never think that California would see snow like this, this heavy," Carter said. "We're down to canned soup. We have one bag of top ramen left. We have a couple servings of orange juice."

While Carter and others are stuck on the mountains, dozens more are trying to get up to the mountains — whether it's to get food to loved ones, or just to get home. Several people waited in lines on area highways for hours Monday, waiting and hoping for officials to permit them up the mountain.

"I've got a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old stuck out there, no power. They've run out of food. They're sharing with the neighbors, and the pipes are frozen," said Fawn Duncan, adding she thinks that officials "don't care."

Officials are asking mountain residents and anyone currently not on the mountain to avoid the area as crews work to clear roads. All agencies are asking mountain residents and non-residents not currently on the mountain to avoid the area and allow road crews, first responders, and supply vehicles priority access to the limited number of roads that have been cleared.

"Our team of state and local partners will continue working round-the-clock on a coordinated and comprehensive strategy to bring relief and resources to our residents, while also prioritizing the safety of all," said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe, whose Third District includes the impacted mountain communities.

San Bernardino County Public Works and Caltrans crews have been working around the clock to clear snowed-covered roads, but officials said they have no estimate as to when mountain highways will be open to traffic.

Emergency Shelter

San Bernardino County and the American Red Cross have established an emergency shelter and resource center for trapped residents at Redlands East Valley High School at 31000 E. Colton Ave. in Redlands.

The center will have supplies available until 8 p.m. Monday night, then daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The county's also established a call center. Residents can call 909-387-3911 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. for information.