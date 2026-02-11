Students say man threatened to shoot them during anti-ICE protest in Santa Clarita

The Brief Video shows a tense confrontation between Saugus High students and a man in a black truck. The students say the man pulled up to them during an anti-ICE protest and threatened to shoot them. No gun was found, deputies say.



An anti-ICE protest turned scary for students as a man pulled up and allegedly threatened to shoot them.

Saugus High School students can be seen on video running away from a black truck during an anti-ICE protest at Central Park on Tuesday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Witness Rebecca Hindman, who runs the social media group "Rise Up SCV", was stopped at a nearby light and approached the students.

"That’s when I found out there was a young man in a red sweatshirt who is a senior at Saugus and that the gentleman in the car had threatened to shoot him in the face," Hindman told FOX 11.

No gun can be seen in the videos, but students insisted the man threatened them. After initially running away, they went back to the truck to confront the man.

"I’m like what are you doing, why are you doing this, you shouldn’t be threatening children that’s not ok. He just was abstinent and seemed to be getting a kick that he threatened children. That he threatened a Hispanic child with potential death," Hindman added.

"From the videos I’ve seen, something was definitely used to threaten him. I don’t know what because the initial reaction of the students that were there was definitely fear."

Dig deeper:

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said no gun was found.

They also issued the following statement, "Responding deputies canvassed the area but were unable to locate the male adult. The Deputies contacted the involved parties at the scene, and the incident was documented. Investigators are continuing to pursue leads and are contacting additional witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation."

Local perspective:

Hindman said a threat to shoot students near a campus that experienced a mass shooting on November 14th, 2019 is especially disturbing.