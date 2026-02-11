Elderly sisters die in suspected arson fire at Hollywood home

The Brief Two people died in a house fire that is being investigated as arson. Detectives are also investigating a series of fires that occurred nearby. No suspects have been arrested.



Two elderly sisters died in a house fire that investigators believe was arson.

What we know:

The fire erupted just before 3 a.m on Feb. 4 at a home on Vista Del Mar Ave. between Yucca St. and Carlos Ave. in Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital where she later died.

A GoFundMe identified them as sisters Chelo, 76, and Yola, 82.

The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes and the LAFD Arson team responded per protocol.

Detectives are investigating the fire as arson.

Series of nearby arson fires

Local perspective:

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell says the fire was one of several that were intentionally set in the area that morning, possibly by transients.

"These incidents involve fires set to trash containers located adjacent to residential structures," McDonnell said.

Neighbors say it's the only home on the block without a fence and nearby abandoned homes have been used by squatters.

"It just looked like a horror movie. You could see just red red red," said neighbor Osvaldo Gomez. "There was no way for me to get in. Yeah, it’s fully engulfed."

Search for victim's dog

According to the GoFundMe, Chelo's dog Coco went missing after the fire.

"Amidst our immeasurable grief, we are searching for Coco, Chelo's beloved dog and constant companion. She has not been found and we hope she may have run to safety. Coco is microchipped, and we are desperately searching for her. Finding her would mean holding on to a living piece of what was lost."