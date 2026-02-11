South LA mosque vandalized, set on fire

The Brief Video shows a woman starting a fire at a South LA mosque. Hate speech was also spray-painted in some areas. A woman has been arrested.



A woman was arrested after allegedly throwing flaming objects at a South Los Angeles mosque in an attack leaders describe as targeted and frightening, coming about a week before Ramadan.

Surveillance video captured the suspect lighting rags and toilet paper and hurling them toward the Islah LA & Academy mosque, said Jihad Saafir, the religious director.

What they're saying:

"I know she was trying to burn down the building. She said she was trying to burn down the building," Saafir said.

The side of the religious center was left charred but still standing. Saafir said the mosque operates community programs, including a food pantry and housing assistance across Los Angeles.

Leaders said the incident escalated when the woman returned, yelling, throwing eggs and spray-painting expletives on the gate.

Saafir said the suspect was someone the organization knew and had previously tried to help with housing, mental health support and financial assistance.

Dig deeper:

"There’s an issue in this community with the crisis of homelessness and mental illness," he said.

The mosque is located along Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles, an area one neighbor, who identified herself only as Jackie, described as "the trenches," citing concerns about drugs and crime.

"You almost need to be in by a certain time. In and out. You have to know how to move over here in this particular area," she said. "Seem like the people that are supposed to care don’t care anymore."

Saafir said he did not believe anyone called 911 during the incident. "So no one ever came to put it out. It just stopped," he said.

Police later arrested the woman seen in the video. She remained in jail as of late Wednesday. Mosque leaders said they hope prosecutors pursue hate crime charges.