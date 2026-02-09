How to apply for LA County's $15,000 emergency rent relief

The Brief Los Angeles County's second round of emergency rent relief is now open through March 11 at 4:59 p.m. Eligible applicants can receive up to $15,000 per unit to cover six months of rent, mortgage debt, or utilities. An additional $14.6 million has been added to the fund, bringing the county’s total investment to $44.6 million.



Los Angeles County has officially reopened its Emergency Rent Relief Program to assist residents facing financial instability.

The program offers significant grants to help tenants, landlords, and displaced homeowners clear housing-related debts.

What we know:

The application portal launched Monday at 9 a.m. and will accept submissions for approximately one month.

This second phase of the program follows a December rollout that saw over 4,600 submissions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA County landlords have until Jan. 12 to apply for rent relief program

The assistance is capped at $15,000 per unit and is designed to cover unpaid rent, mortgage payments, and utility bills.

To streamline the process, the county has worked to reduce barriers to entry, aiming for more efficient distribution of the $14.6 million in new funding.

What they're saying:

"This program exists because our county leadership understands how deeply a variety of emergencies have affected residents across the entire region," said Rafael Carbajal, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs. "I encourage tenants and landlords who need help to visit the portal and apply as soon as possible."

What you can do:

Those interested in applying should visit lacountyrentrelief.com to review eligibility requirements and documentation.

If you are planning to apply, follow these steps:

Determine Eligibility: The program prioritizes small landlords (4 units or fewer) and households with incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.

Gather Documentation: Have proof of identity (government ID), proof of income (tax returns or pay stubs), and proof of tenancy (lease agreement) ready.

Submit Your Application: Complete the online form at the official portal. Tenants can now initiate applications directly, but both the tenant and landlord must eventually complete their respective sections for the application to be considered.

Apply by Phone: If you lack internet access, call (877) 849-0770 to apply through an approved program partner.

Monitor Your Email: Once a payment is issued to a landlord, tenants will be notified of the specific time period covered for their records.