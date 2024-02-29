Buying a home in LA? These are the most, and least, affordable ZIP codes: study

A home's location plays a major role in determining how much it's worth, and Los Angeles is known to have some of the priciest neighborhoods in the country.

But where exactly are the most and least affordable homes in Los Angeles located?

American Home Shield compared home prices from Zillow against local salary data from the U.S. Census Bureau in a new study, to find the most and least affordable ZIP codes for residents to buy a home in the U.S.

The study found that the least affordable ZIP codes in Los Angeles were all clustered around the downtown neighborhoods of University Park and West Adams. In LA's most expensive ZIP code (90007), the median home price is nearly 30 times the median household income.

SUGGESTED:

Meanwhile, the study found that the most affordable ZIP codes in Los Angeles all situated in the northern part of the area, along the Ventura County border.

SUGGESTED:

Here's how these Los Angeles ZIP codes ranked, from least expensive to most expensive, in each category.

Most expensive LA neighborhoods:

Most affordable LA neighborhoods: