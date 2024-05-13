Several LA County beach warnings remain in effect

The county of Los Angeles Public Health agency has lifted a couple of beach warnings after those waters recovered from pollution from a sewage spill, however, several warnings remain in effect Monday.

The warnings lifted were Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach and Venice Beach, the agency reported.

The areas which still have warnings issued are:

-- Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach The entire swim area.

-- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

-- Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach; near Will Rogers Tower 18, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

-- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica; 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-- Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach; Santa Monica South Tower 20, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey; the entire swim area.

-- Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach;100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro; the entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline: 800-525-5662.