Multiple businesses in Glassell Park shopping center burglarized

An investigation is underway Monday after at least four businesses in a Glassell Park strip mall were burglarized overnight, according to police.

The early morning crime spree happened around 5:30 a.m. at multiple businesses on the corner of Verdugo and York at what's known as Verdugo Village. Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence as well as broken glass windows.

The businesses hit included Toto's BBQ, Jo-C's hair salon, and a laundromat.

The strip mall owner told FOX 11 Toto's BBQ was permanently closed because they just didn't have the money to continue in business.

Responding officers with the Los Angeles Police Department reviewed surveillance video, which showed a man breaking a window, going inside a business, then coming right back out.

They haven't seen videos from the other businesses that were hit, so they're still trying to determine what the motive is behind these burglaries.

No other information was immediately available.