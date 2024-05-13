Suspected drunk driver kills teen in Long Beach hit-and-run crash on Mother’s Day

What was supposed to be a day filled with joy turned into tragedy for one Southern California family after a 17-year-old was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Long Beach on Mother's Day, officials said.

Investigators said around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2012 Cadillac SUV was driving northbound on Orange Avenue when she struck a 17-year-old boy on his scooter and kept driving.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The suspect crashed into an apartment building where she got out of her car and ran away from the scene. She was later taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Karen Mativa of Compton. She was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and assault with a deadly weapon with force. Her bail was set at $130,000.

Loved ones set up a memorial at the crash site for the young victim. His name has not been released by authorities.

Police said speed and impaired driving were being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call Long Beach PD's Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

City News Service contributed to this report.