Moms celebrate Mother's Day across LA

"I love your flowers," says a customer at LA's Downtown Flower District.

Flower vendors love Mother's Day.

While it's a great day for filling their cash registers with green, there's nothing that says love more than beautiful red roses and other colorful flowers.

After getting flowers, some came to places like the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, which was filled with families and lots of kids playing.

Among the sea-life, mom and daughter harbor seals Shelby and Kaia enjoyed the day.

Linda Eason is a five-time great-grandmother and has enjoyed lots of Mother's Days.

"Being a mom is the most precious thing there is," Eason says.

Aly Hameline is starting to find that out. Her baby Jack is now two months old. Like so many other moms being honored on this day, she knows it's not just flowers and champagne.

"My mom was such a huge influence in my life. She was a single mom of four so, moms make the world go round," she says.

Moms like Samone Venhardt, whose mother told her before she had her little one to be sure she was ready.

"...because it's such an all-encompassing job," she says.

Sara Kamboj knows that feeling. Her daughter Amu is now 13 months old.

"I'm thinking oh my gosh this time went by so quickly," she says.

It does.

Ask Linda Eason who is now 78. Her first Mother's Day was 63 years ago.

"Being a mom at 15 years old when I had my daughter was a challenge but we made it through it," she says.

To her, this day celebrates "that you have brought this person into the world and you've given all the positive vibes that you can possibly do."

As she looks at one of her great grandchildren, she says, "God's been so generous to me to allow me to have this time with them."

Happy Mother's Day!