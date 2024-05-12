Woman shot dead on Mother's Day by boyfriend in Rialto, police say

An investigation is underway after a man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in Rialto before turning the gun on himself, according to police.

Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired at the Parque La Quinta mobile home park around 9:12 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, officers found a 55-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

SUGGESTED:

Her 55-year-old boyfriend was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)





