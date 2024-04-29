8 SoCal restaurants named among Yelp's top 100 brunch spots
LOS ANGELES - Mother's Day is just around the corner and if you're scrambling for a place to take the special mama in your life, we've got you covered!
Yelp just released its annual list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S. - and eight are located right here in Southern California:
- Immigrant Son Cafe, Ventura (#2)
- Breezy, San Juan Capistrano (#8)
- Toast Murrieta, Murrieta (#14)
- The Wild Chive, Long Beach (#27)
- Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina, Costa Mesa (#39)
- Bacari PDR, Playa del Rey (#44)
- Tata's Cafe, Hawthorne (#49)
- 8th Haus Cafe, Anaheim (#87)
To get these results, the data team at Yelp analyzed business ratings and review volume.
You can see the full list by tapping or clicking here.