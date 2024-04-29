8 SoCal restaurants named among Yelp's top 100 brunch spots

Mother's Day is just around the corner and if you're scrambling for a place to take the special mama in your life, we've got you covered!

Yelp just released its annual list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S. - and eight are located right here in Southern California:

To get these results, the data team at Yelp analyzed business ratings and review volume.

You can see the full list by tapping or clicking here.




