Expand / Collapse search

8 SoCal restaurants named among Yelp's top 100 brunch spots

By
Published  April 29, 2024 9:40am PDT
Food and Drink
FOX 11

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: The perfect Mother's Day brunch tablescape

Christopher Nichols, from Roger's Gardens, shares tips for creating a gorgeous Mother's Day brunch table.

LOS ANGELES - Mother's Day is just around the corner and if you're scrambling for a place to take the special mama in your life, we've got you covered! 

Yelp just released its annual list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S. - and eight are located right here in Southern California

To get these results, the data team at Yelp analyzed business ratings and review volume. 

SUGGESTED:

You can see the full list by tapping or clicking here.


 