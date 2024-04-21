Taco Bell brings back popular menu item for limited time

Fans of Taco Bell's nacho fries rejoice!

Starting April 25, the snack will be returning to Taco Bell menus nationwide for a limited time - with a spicy little spin.

The fast food chain is partnering with Secret Aardvark - a Portland-based hot sauce company - to turn the spice level up a notch.

The new Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries will be the same delectable fires you love with some tasty additions - slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, and pico de Gallo topped off with the exclusive Secret Aardvark Serrabanero hot sauce with ranch blend. You can get all this for just $4.99.

The sauce is "crafted from green tomatoes, roasted tomatillos serrano and green habanero peppers blended with savory ranch," adding a punch of spice to the Nacho Fries.

To celebrate the return of the Nacho Fries, Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark are teaming up to give select Taco Bell Fire! Tier Rewards Members a chance to claim a "secret" Tuesday Drop on the app, available April 23.