Southern California chef, bakery among 2024 James Beard Award finalists

Congratulations are in order for a local chef and bakery who are finalists who are among the restaurants and chefs named as finalists for the coveted James Beard Awards.

The finalists for the Restaurant and Chef Awards were revealed Wednesday in Washington, DC. The winners will be announced on June 10 during a ceremony in Chicago.

Popular Los Angeles chef and restaurateur Lord Maynard Llera of Kuya Lord on Melrose is among the finalists for "Best Chef: California." The award honors "chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community."

Long Beach bakery Gusto bread on E. 4th Street is among the "Outstanding Bakery" finalists. The bakery must demonstrate "consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community."

The nonprofit James Beard Foundation was established more than 30 years ago, shortly after "pioneer foodie" James Beard’s death, "to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture."

To see the full list of nominees, tap or click here.