These California bars named among top 50 in North America

When it comes to a good cocktail - California is among the best places to be, according to a new report.

The awards for North America’s 50 Best Bars were just announced, with four bars in the Golden State making the cut.

The list, which was revealed at an awards ceremony this week at Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, highlights the best bars with standout drinks and unique spaces. The list is voted on by 270 anonymous experts ranging from bartenders to "well-traveled cocktail connoisseurs" across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

In Los Angeles, cocktail bar Thunderbolt ranked #8 on the list. Located at the intersection of Historic Filipinotown, Echo Park and downtown Los Angeles, the "neighborhood bar" offers an expansive cocktail list and Southern-inspired food menu.

Mírate made its inaugural debut, ranking #46. This new addition to the Los Feliz area features "Pre-Hispanic, fermented beverages such as tepache, tejuino and nitro pulque." Variations on classic cocktails include the popular "El Guero" margarita and their canned paloma, "Tu Compa."

The other two California bars to make the list were Pacific Cocktail Haven (#38) and True Laurel (#30) - both in San Francisco.



As for the top spot, you'll have to head south to Mexico City and visit Handshake Speakeasy. Drink experts noted the bar team’s "extensive work in the back of house lab, where it concocts syrups, clarifies juices and infuses cordials, creating mind-bending results showcased in every glass."

To see the full list, tap or click here.