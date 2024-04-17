McDonald's adds cajun chicken sandwich to menu for limited time

McDonald's is adding some more spice to its menu.

The new Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy will be available for a limited time starting April 22.

McDonald's is introducing a new chicken sandwich to its lineup. / McDonald's Expand

According to McDonald's, the new sandwich "is inspired by soul food flavors of the South." Think of it as a "spiced-up" version of the original McCrispy, filled with a bold and spicy Cajun ranch sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and pickles on a warm toasted potato roll. There's also a deluxe version of the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy that includes Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

To kick off summer, McDonald's is offering its summer beverage deal. Now through September 2, customers can purchase any size soft drink or frozen carbonated beverage for $1.49.

Just weeks ago, the fast food giant announced the return of its fan-favorite Spicy Chicken McNuggets until April 21.