After 27 years, Riverside Co. cold case homicide victim identified

On Monday, Riverside County officials announced the identity of a woman whose body was found along the 60 Freeway in the Moreno Valley area 27 years ago.

The victim was identified by authorities as Juana Rosas-Zagal. The mother of four daughters was 41 years old when she died and lived in the Los Angeles area, investigators said.

On Jan. 27, 1996, Rosas-Zagal’s body was found on the 60 Freeway east of Gilman Springs Road. The case remained unsolved for decades due to a lack of investigative leads.

Her daughters tried to keep the faith through the years but were on the verge of losing hope in finding answers on their mother’s whereabouts.

Using DNA technology, investigators were able to find a close ancestral link and positively identified Rosas-Zagal in December 2022.

Now, Riverside County investigators sought the public’s help with information. Detectives believe there is someone out there who can provide more information on her disappearance.

Those with more information are asked to call 951-955-0740 or 951-955-2777.