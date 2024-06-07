OJ Simpson docs: FBI releases 475 pages related to Nicole Brown Simpson, Ron Goldman murders

The FBI has released 475 pages of documents from the investigation into O.J. Simpson and the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

The documents include the analysis of the shoe print found at the infamous murder scene, which was from a Bruno Magli Lorenzo shoe. It also shows images of the "Lorenzo" and "Lyon" varieties of the Italian footwear.

Other documents reference collecting and testing various pieces of evidence, such as clothing swatches and fibers collected from the white Ford Bronco in which Simpson and fellow retired NFL star, Al Cowlings, led Los Angeles police on one of the most famous pursuits in history.

The O.J. Simpson murder trial, officially known as the People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson, was a highly publicized criminal trial that lasted from January 24, 1995, to October 3, 1995. Here's a look back at the infamous case.

Background

On June 12, 1994, authorities were called to one of OJ Simpson's mansions, located in Los Angeles' affluent Brentwood neighborhood. When first responders arrived, they found Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman had been brutally murdered.

Simpson was in Chicago the day the bodies were discovered. He flew back to Los Angeles the following day and upon returning to his Rockingham estate, he was met by police and handcuffed immediately.

Investigation, arrest and infamous pursuit

Simpson was officially charged with the murders of his estranged ex-wife and her friend on June 17, 1994. Simpson agreed to surrender to the police, but not without a twist.

In a press briefing that day, the now retired Los Angeles Police Department Commander David Gascon announced Simpson could not be found.

"Mr. Simpson is a fugitive of justice right now. And, if you assist him in any way, you are committing a felony and I guarantee you that if there is evidence establishing that you've assisted Mr. Simpson in any way, you will be prosecuted as a felon," announced then Los Angeles Defense Attorney Gil Garcetti.

Three days later, Simpson was involved in a police pursuit in his white Ford Bronco that was seen around the world. After the 90-minute chase and standoff, Simpson was arrested and placed on suicide watch in the L.A. County jail.

Key pieces of evidence included a bloody glove found at Simpson’s estate, blood traces in his Bronco, and a bloody footprint matching Simpson’s shoes.

Trial of O.J. Simpson

The trial lasted from January 24, 1995, to October 3, 1995. Simpson made his first court appearance in the double murder trial when he was arraigned on June 28. Simpson belted out he was "absolutely 100 percent not guilty."

The prosecution, led by Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden, argued that Simpson was the perpetrator, presenting DNA evidence linking him to the crime scene. Simpson’s defense team, known as the "Dream Team," was composed of high-profile lawyers Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, Robert Kardashian, Barry Scheck, F. Lee Bailey, Carl Douglas, Peter Neyfeld and Gerald F. Uelman. The defense argued that Simpson was a victim of racial prejudice by the LAPD and that the evidence was tampered with or planted.

The trial included several dramatic moments, such as the demonstration of the infamous glove found at the crime scene.

When Simpson tried on the glove in court, it appeared not to fit, leading Cochran to famously remark, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit."

Verdict

After a nine-month murder trial, Simpson was acquitted of both murders on October 3, 1995. The jury took less than four hours to deliberate.

The verdict divided public opinion sharply along racial lines, with many African Americans celebrating Simpson’s acquittal as a victory against systemic racism, while many white Americans believed Simpson was guilty and the verdict was a miscarriage of justice.

The trial was one of the most publicized in American history.

Simpson died April 10 in Las Vegas from prostate cancer at age 76.

While Simpson was acquitted in the criminal trial, he was found liable for the deaths in a civil trial in Santa Monica in 1997 and ordered to pay $33.5 million. Much of that judgment is believed to have never been paid. With accruing interest, the outstanding amount has likely grown to roughly $100 million.

FOX 11's Hal Eisner and CNS contributed to this report.