EXCLUSIVE: Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva to run for LA County Board of Supervisors' seat

Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva is looking to once again lead Los Angeles County – this time as a Board of Supervisor.

FOX 11's Marla Tellez reports Villanueva plans to run for the county's District 4 seat, which is currently held by incumbent commissioner Janice Hahn.

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, Villanueva was the Los Angeles County Sheriff from 2018 to 2022. He was named Sheriff after winning nearly 53% of the vote over then-sheriff Jim McDonnel in 2018. According to Politico, Villanueva was the first Democrat elected LA County Sheriff in nearly a century.

Villanueva lost to Robert Luna in his bid for re-election in Nov. 2022.

Incumbent Commissioner Janice Hahn has represented District 4 since 2016. Prior to winning a seat in LA County's Board of Supervisors, she was with Congress, representing California's 44th District from 2013 to 2016 and the 36th District from 2011 to 2013.

Before Congress, Hahn was with the LA City Council from 2001 to 2011.

The winner of the LA County, District 4 Supervisor's seat will be able to start (or in Hahn's case, extend) their term December 3, 2024.