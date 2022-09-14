Alex Villanueva asking AG to investigate LA Co. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl after she was tipped off of home raid

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is asking the California Attorney General to launch an investigation against Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

The request comes as Kuehl told FOX 11 on-camera that the county supervisor was tipped off that a search warrant was going to be served at her home. In addition to Kuehl being at the center of a search warrant, the home of Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans was also being searched by investigators. Villanueva alleges in the written investigation request that Giggans saw the search warrant coming.

"When the search warrant was served on the residence of Patricia ‘Patti’ Giggans, the detectives were met at the door by Ms. Giggins and her attorney," Villanueva's letter read, in part. "It was obvious both were already aware of the search warrant and were waiting for detectives to arrive."

Kuehl said she was notified by an attorney for the county Tuesday night that the sheriff's department was planning to show up at her home Wednesday morning.

"This is a bogus non-investigation," Kuehl told FOX 11. "There's no investigation going on that would support this warrant."

Kuehl maintained her innocence Wednesday morning.

"I have never committed a felony," she said.

Kuehl doubled down on her stance, saying she had no knowledge of the no-bid contract, which was worth $494,000, just under the $500,000 threshold that would have mandated a vote from Metro.

Now, Villanueva is arguing that the people who alerted Kuehl, one of which included LA County Inspector General Max Huntsman, broke criminal, administrative and ethical laws.

"We are confident phone records will soon reveal any text messages received by Ms. Kuehl and Ms. Giggins, which illegally alerted them to the search warrant, as well as the intent behind their actions," Villanueva's letter read, in part. "The illegal acts committed by Mr. Huntsman and County Counsel have potentially compromised the integrity of this criminal investigation including, but not limited to, the concealment or destruction of evidence."

Villanueva alleged the second person involved in tipping off the raid was a member of the Los Angeles County Counsel, but her name was not released.

