Karen Bass, Rick Caruso prepare to square off in latest LA Mayoral debate

The primary election is less than 50 days away, and the top candidates for the next mayor of Los Angeles and the next Sheriff of Los Angeles County are preparing to meet on the debate stage at Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood Wednesday for the latest debate.

Congresswoman Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso won the top two spots in June's primary election by a massive margin over their opponents, with Bass securing 43% of the vote to Caruso's 36%. The latest polling from UC Berkeley and the Los Angeles Times shows Bass extending her lead to double digits over Caruso, despite Caruso spending more than 10 times as much as Bass on his campaign, according to the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission.

Wednesday's debate comes as Caruso is calling out Bass for corruption for a scholarship that the Congresswoman received from the University of Southern California a decade ago. According to reporting from the Los Angeles Times, Bass received a $100,000 scholarship from USC's School of Social Work. A similar scholarship led to a corruption investigation into former LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley Thomas and a guilty plea from the former dean of that school of social work.

Flynn was charged with offering Ridley-Thomas a scholarship for his son in exchange for county contracts for the school. In attempting to establish a pattern, prosecutors in that case are using an email from Flynn in which she allegedly admitted to doing something similar for Bass.

"We will offer a full scholarship between the two schools. I did the same for Karen Bass - full scholarship for our funds," Flynn said in the email obtained by the Times.

One of Caruso's main campaign platforms is ending corruption in City Hall. He has been critical of the Times' report on Bass, and is expected to bring it up during Wednesday's debate. On Monday, Caruso called Bass out.

"I think the congresswoman needs to talk about her scholarship, and how she got a scholarship without applying for it, how she got a degree without taking all the classes, why she didn't report it, and why she was pushing legislation through as a payback. That's corruption," Caruso told FOX 11's Phil Shuman.

Bass has denied any improper behavior in accepting that scholarship.

Both Bass and Caruso are campaigning on a platform of reducing homelessness and crime, among other things. Bass says she wants to house 15,000 people in her first year in office and plans to do that by building more temporary and affordable housing; increasing support for mental health services, and more efficiently using funds dedicated to programs like Prop HHH. To reduce crime and bolster public safety, Bass says she wants to have civilians take over LAPD desk jobs to free up officers, improve officer training, and create an Office of Community Safety in the Mayor's office.

Caruso similarly wants to combat homelessness by using funds more efficiently and creating more housing. According to his platform, Caruso plans to declare a state of emergency on homelessness on his first day in office, and plans to audit programs like Prop HHH and cut wasteful programs. Caruso also says that he wants to build 30,000 interim housing units in his first 300 days in office.

Bass has been endorsed by many political figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while Caruso has been backed by billionaire Elon Musk and rapper Snoop Dogg.

With Bass' current lead in the polls, experts say Caruso has more work to do to sway voters in Wednesday's debate.

"I think it's more important for Caruso just given that a number of polls have consistently shown him behind Bass and quite considerably," said Mindy Romero from USC's Center for Inclusive Democracy. "He is for all intents and purposes the challenger. He needs a very good showing and something to happen in this race to put him in close contention with Bass."

The mayoral debate will be part of a two-part session Wednesday night, with the two top candidates for Los Angeles County Sheriff — incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna — getting the action started at 6 p.m. Bass and Caruso are scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. FOX 11 is co-hosting the event. Elex Michaelson will co-moderate the debate alongside colleagues from the Los Angeles Times and Univision – with contributions from our partners at KPCC 89.3 FM and Loyola Marymount University.