FOX 11 to co-host LA Mayoral, LA County Sheriff debates Sept. 21

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
2022 LA Mayor Election
The candidates for the Los Angeles Mayor and candidates for the Los Angeles County Sheriff will face off in back-to-back debates on Wednesday, September 21 at 6 p.m.

LOS ANGELES - FOX 11 News is proud to announce we will co-host a debate night in Los Angeles.

In hopes of getting you, our viewers, answers, candidates for the Los Angeles Mayor and candidates for the Los Angeles County Sheriff will face off in back-to-back debates live from the Skirball Cultural Center on Wednesday, September 21.

Elex Michaelson will co-moderate the debate alongside colleagues from the Los Angeles Times and Univision – with contributions from our partners at KPCC 89.3 FM and Loyola Marymount University.

The debate will start at 6 p.m. with two finalists in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's race with incumbent Alex Villanueva and retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna.

At 7 p.m., the co-finalists for the Los Angeles mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso, will take the stage.