Alex Villanueva running for LA County Sheriff again

The Brief Former LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is looking to unseat current sheriff Robert Luna in the 2026 election. He announced his campaign for sheriff during a live video posted on X. Luna defeated Villanueva during the 2022 election.



Alex Villanueva wants his old job back… the former LA County sheriff officially announced plans to run for sheriff in 2026.

Villanueva is looking to unseat current Sheriff Robert Luna. Villanueva lost his bid for reelection in 2022 after Luna defeated him 59.8% to 40.2%.

What we know:

Villanueva made the announcement Tuesday evening in a video posted on X, saying he plans to return with broader experience, more clarity, and a deeper commitment to the people.

"On our streets, lawlessness has become the new normal, with street takeovers, looting, and organized burglary groups terrorizing our communities. It’s time to bring steady, proven leadership back to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. We must rescue this department from polarizing dysfunction, rebuild it back to full strength, and restore capacity to fight, solve and prevent crime," he said during his campaign announcement.

He said he plans to take politics out of public safety.

The backstory:

Villanueva was elected as sheriff in 2018 after defeating now LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. His victory marked the first time in roughly a century that an incumbent sheriff had lost a reelection bid in the county.

Villanueva served only one term after being defeated in 2022 by Luna, who was the former Chief of the Long Beach Police Department.

In addition to losing his bid for reelection as sheriff, Villanueva lost the March 5, 2024 primary election against incumbent county Supervisor Janice Hahn in the Fourth District. Before being elected sheriff, Villanueva was a deputy sheriff for more than 30 years.

During his time as sheriff, he was in repeated clashes with the Board of Supervisors over funding and policy matters as well as the agency's Civilian Oversight Commission. He was also accused of mishandling certain issues within the department, including the investigations into deputy gangs and refusing to enforce COVID 19 vaccine mandates.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In June 2024, Villanueva sued the county over his placement on a "do not rehire" list, alleging that he was investigated for harassment without being informed or given a chance to respond. The former sheriff was investigated by an oversight panel looking into harassment and retaliation complaints stemming from comments he made about Inspector General Max Huntsman and for allegedly targeting and harassing women of color.

What's next:

Also in the running for sheriff is Lt. Oscar Martinez. He said as sheriff he plans to bring "operational excellence, transparency, and courage to a department in need of reform and revitalization."