LAPD no longer providing protection for Kamala Harris after backlash: report

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will no longer receive special protection from the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The protection was temporary and arranged by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

LAPD withdraws security detail for Harris

What they're saying:

Sources first told FOX 11 last week that Metro officers had been pulled from working crime suppression cases in the San Fernando Valley to provide Harris protection after President Donald Trump ended former President Joe Biden's extension of her Secret Service coverage. An unmarked LAPD vehicle had been sitting around the clock at Harris' Brentwood home.

The decision drew heavy criticism from the public, including the board of the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

"Pulling police officers from protecting everyday Angelenos to protect a failed presidential candidate who also happens to be a multi- millionaire with multiple homes and who can easily afford to pay for her own security is nuts," the board said in a statement. "The mayor should tell Governor Newsom that if he wants to curry favor with Ms. Harris and her donor base then he should open up his own wallet because LA taxpayers should not be footing the bill for this ridiculousness."

Trump revokes Harris' Secret Service protection

The backstory:

Former vice presidents are typically granted Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office.

However, before his term ended, Biden had extended the period for Harris to 18 months, which would have lasted until July 2026. This order was canceled by Trump in late August.

Harris was the subject of elevated threat levels while she was vice president, but The Associated Press reports that recent threat intelligence assessments by the Secret Service found no credible threats.

Harris to begin book tour

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear who will be providing security for Harris, who is scheduled to begin a 15-stop book tour for her memoir.

FOX 11 reached out to her publisher to ask if they are providing security, a step that some taxpayers have suggested she should take.

Others are adamant that she is entitled to security at the taxpayer's expense.

Officer Norma Eisenman stated that the department was "not speaking on the matter of the protective detail."

Other instances where protection was withdrawn

Dig deeper:

Harris is not the only public official whose security has been canceled by Trump.

He has also ended Secret Service protection for former national security adviser John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, even though both had been targeted by Iran.

Additionally, in March, he ended the protection for Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley Biden, which had been granted to them through an extension by their father.

What's next:

FOX 11 has reached out to the LAPD for comment but has not yet heard back.