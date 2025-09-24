Kamala Harris’ new book slammed by Stephen A. Smith: ‘Her political career is over’

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is known for his outspoken opinions in the world of sports. Now, he's expanding his platform and has started expressing his views on politics.

Smith, who is considering a presidential run, did not hold back about his thoughts following the release of Kamala Harris' new memoir "107 Days."

Stephen A. Smith: ‘I think she's doomed'

What they're saying:

On Tuesday night, Smith appeared as a guest on NewsNation’s "Cuomo." During the interview, he and Chris Cuomo discussed Harris’ new book, which was released the same day.

"I think Democrats should have won that election," Cuomo said. "So that is my statement about Kamala Harris and her role in this."

"I’m incredibly disappointed from what I’ve seen in terms of her promoting this book," Smith said. "She’s saying things she should have said when she was running for the presidency."

Smith reiterated that he wanted Harris to be bolder during her presidential run.

"She was quiet and deferred to her loyalty, giving Joe Biden a much bigger voice than she needed to when she was the Democratic nominee. She came across as somewhat leaderless at that particular moment in time, which is something that Trump pointed out," Smith said.

Smith said he believes her book throws several Democrats under the bus, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

"Nobody wants to hear this now, and that’s why I believe her political career is over," Smith stated.

He continued, "I’ve had people come up to me since those excerpts from her book came out, and they said, ‘We ain’t taking her calls. How do we know she’s not taping them?’"

"This is the kind of stuff that ends up haunting you," Smith added.

"She didn’t have as much Democratic support as she would’ve wanted to begin with. It was all manufactured in the end," Smith said. "It wasn’t about you. It was about people who didn’t want Trump to be president."

"All of the things she’s speaking about now, I think she’s doomed," he concluded. "As far as I’m concerned, she is done in politics. I cannot see the Democratic Party supporting her one iota moving forward."

Cuomo added he felt Harris should have focused on what can be done moving forward.

Watch the full interview below.



The other side:

The former vice president sat down with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.

"As history writes about that election, I felt very strongly that I wanted to make sure my voice was present in how that election is discussed and covered. It’s a part of American history, and I wanted to make sure my voice would be a part of that," Harris said.

"I am being candid in this book in a way that I hope is helpful for people to understand," she said.

"These are troubling times, and I hope and pray that when they read this book, they will remember the light that they had that cannot be diminished by the outcome of the election," Harris said.

She also mentioned how she felt President Donald Trump has not delivered on his campaign promises.

"We have an individual in the White House, President Trump, who, in running for election, made a lot of promises to the American people he did not keep," Harris said.

"Look at where we are today. Inflation is up, the cost of food is up, unemployment is up. He did not keep that promise to the American people," she added.

Harris announced over the summer she is not running for California governor and when it comes to the 2028 presidential run, she said, "I’m not focused on that right now."

What's next:

The nationwide "107 Days" book tour kicks off Wednesday in New York.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.