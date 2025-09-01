Expand / Collapse search

CHP to protect Kamala Harris: report

Published  September 1, 2025 10:15am PDT
Kamala Harris
California Highway Patrol to protect Harris after Trump pulls Secret Service protection

The Brief

    • Former Vice President Kamala Harris has lost her Secret Service protection.
    • California officials have reportedly granted Harris dignitary status, and the California Highway Patrol will now provide her security.
    • The change in protection comes as Harris prepares for a 15-city book tour that is scheduled to last for 107 days.

LOS ANGELES - The California Highway Patrol will provide security for former Vice President Kamala Harris after her Secret Service protection was ended, the Los Angeles Times reports.

What we know:

This new arrangement comes after President Donald Trump ended the extended Secret Service protection Harris had been receiving. 

According to USA Today, she currently lives in Los Angeles and has a 15-city book tour scheduled to begin on September 24, which will last for 107 days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kamala Harris memoir '107 Days': What to know

The backstory:

Former vice presidents typically receive Secret Service protection for six months after they leave office. 

President Joe Biden had extended Harris' protection beyond this period at the request of her aides.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trump revokes Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection, spokesperson says

This extended protection was ended when Trump signed a memorandum on Aug. 28.

The Source: The information in this report is based on reporting from The Los Angeles Times, which cited California officials and a spokesperson for Governor Gavin Newsom, as well as reporting from USA Today regarding the book tour schedule.

