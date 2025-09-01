CHP to protect Kamala Harris: report

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris has lost her Secret Service protection. California officials have reportedly granted Harris dignitary status, and the California Highway Patrol will now provide her security. The change in protection comes as Harris prepares for a 15-city book tour that is scheduled to last for 107 days.



The California Highway Patrol will provide security for former Vice President Kamala Harris after her Secret Service protection was ended, the Los Angeles Times reports.

What we know:

This new arrangement comes after President Donald Trump ended the extended Secret Service protection Harris had been receiving.

According to USA Today, she currently lives in Los Angeles and has a 15-city book tour scheduled to begin on September 24, which will last for 107 days.

The backstory:

Former vice presidents typically receive Secret Service protection for six months after they leave office.

President Joe Biden had extended Harris' protection beyond this period at the request of her aides.

This extended protection was ended when Trump signed a memorandum on Aug. 28.