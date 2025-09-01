CHP to protect Kamala Harris: report
LOS ANGELES - The California Highway Patrol will provide security for former Vice President Kamala Harris after her Secret Service protection was ended, the Los Angeles Times reports.
What we know:
This new arrangement comes after President Donald Trump ended the extended Secret Service protection Harris had been receiving.
According to USA Today, she currently lives in Los Angeles and has a 15-city book tour scheduled to begin on September 24, which will last for 107 days.
The backstory:
Former vice presidents typically receive Secret Service protection for six months after they leave office.
President Joe Biden had extended Harris' protection beyond this period at the request of her aides.
This extended protection was ended when Trump signed a memorandum on Aug. 28.
The Source: The information in this report is based on reporting from The Los Angeles Times, which cited California officials and a spokesperson for Governor Gavin Newsom, as well as reporting from USA Today regarding the book tour schedule.