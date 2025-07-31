Kamala Harris memoir '107 Days': What to know

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris is releasing a new memoir titled "107 Days," which will chronicle her presidential campaign. The book, published by Simon & Schuster, is set to be released on September 23. The memoir is expected to offer a behind-the-scenes look at her journey, with the publisher promising "surprising and revealing insights."



Just a day after announcing she would not run for governor of California in 2026, former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed she is releasing a memoir about her historic presidential run.

What we know:

The book will offer a behind-the-scenes account of her journey. The publisher, Simon & Schuster, describes it as a "page-turning account" with "surprising and revealing insights."

SUGGESTED: CA Governor Race: Who is running to replace Newsom

The memoir will be Harris's second book; her first, "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey," was published in 2019 by Penguin Books.

What they're saying:

In a video announcement, Harris said, "107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. Since leaving office, i’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, i’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what i saw, what i learned, and what it will take to move forward."

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, in a statement, called the book "one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published" and "an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story."

He said Harris "addresses everything we would want her to address" in the book, though he did not provide specifics.

The backstory:

Harris’s campaign ended after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last July following a debate performance. She went on to lose the general election to Donald Trump.

Harris, who would have been the first woman and first woman of color to become president, recently announced she would not be running for California governor in 2026.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kamala Harris says she will not run for California governor

What we don't know:

The financial terms of the book deal have not been disclosed.

The publisher has also not revealed specifics on what Harris will write about, including her reflections on questions about former President Joe Biden’s fitness for office.