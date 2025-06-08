Gov. Newsom, Bass, lambast National Guard deployment, formal request to withdraw troops made

Gov. Gavin Newsom has formally requested President Donald Trump to withdraw the National Guard from Los Angeles amid large demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling the troops' deployment "unlawful" and a "breach of state sovereignty."

In an open letter penned to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Newsom said California didn't have a problem "until Trump got involved."

The governor also claimed the deployment doesn't fall into the typical conditions for National Guard deployment, such as to repel an invasion into the country by a foreign national, to suppress a rebellion against the Government, or to execute the country's laws when the president is unable to do so with regular forces.

"Rescind the order. Return control to California," Newsom said.

Anti-ICE protests enter Day 3

Thousands have turned out in demonstrations against ICE in Los Angeles.

Several immigration raids have taken place in the city by ICE, prompting pushback from the community.

Sunday marks the third day of consecutive protests in Los Angeles, and at one point, thousands took over the 101 Freeway, leading to several arrests.

Flashbangs, smoke bombs, and tear gas filled the air to get the large crowds to disperse, with helicopters flying above, catching the scene below.

Newsom additionally reported Trump is escalating the situation by threatening to deploy around 500 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles.

"Los Angeles: Remain peaceful. Don't fall into the trap that extremists are hoping for," he said.

Support for Californians by other governors

All Democratic governors shared a statement that called Trump's deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles an abuse of power.

"Governors are the Commanders in Chief of their National Guard and the federal government activating them in their own borders without consulting or working with a state's governor is ineffective and dangerous," the letter read.

"Further, threatening to send the U.S. Marines into American neighborhoods undermines the mission of our service members, erodes public trust, and shows the Trump administration does not trust local law enforcement.

"It's important we respect the executive authority of our country's governors to manage their National Guards--and we stand with Governor Newsom who has made it clear that violence is unacceptable and that local authorities should be able to do their jobs without the chaos of this federal interference and intimidation."

It's a sentiment shared with LA Mayor Karen Bass, who called the National Guard deployment a "chaotic escalation."

"The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real – it’s felt in our communities and within our families and it puts our neighborhoods at risk. This is the last thing that our city needs, and I urge protestors to remain peaceful," she said.

Bass said she's been in touch with immigrant rights leaders and local law enforcement officials about the protests.

"My disappointment is I have been talking to the federal government for days. I was hoping to prevent this situation from happening. I was trying to encourage the administration that if they deployed the National Guard in Los Angeles it would create a sense of chaos, it's the last thing our city needs. Our city is still trying to recover from the wildfires," Bass said during a press briefing Sunday.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also shared a statement on the deployment, saying she is appalled by what she is witnessing in LA.

"Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos. In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump Administration's cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division," she wrote.

"As the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful."

The other side:

In a Truth Social post, Trump called the protests "lawless riots."

"Violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations--but these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve...Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free," Trump wrote.

Speaking to reporters Sunday about the LA anti-ICE protest, Trump said:

"We're not going to let this happen to our country. We're not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden and his autopen."

"We will never stand in the way of peaceful protest. But that is not the issue in LA. Destroying federal property, assaulting law enforcement, & turning city streets into chaos is not protest, it’s lawlessness. Full stop. I’m grateful to [Central District of California Attorney General Bill Essayli] & our federal partners for taking swift action to keep LA safe," said Todd Blanche, U.S. deputy attorney general.

