Kamala Harris sees support for potential CA governor run in new poll

After being defeated by Donald Trump in the race for U.S. president, many are wondering what's next for Kamala Harris.

Could the VP, who was born in Northern California, make a run for governor in 2026? While she hasn't announced what's next for her, a new poll released Wednesday shows Harris would have the support of some voters.

The Berkeley IGS poll asked voters for their initial preferences in the state’s 2026 gubernatorial election. Voters were given a list of 9 Democrats and 4 Republicans who have either already announced their intentions to run for governor or have been mentioned as potential candidates.

According to the poll, no single candidate emerged as a clear leader, with about half of voters (52%) not expressing any preference.

While Harris' name was not on the list, of the voters surveyed, one in three (33%) said they would be very likely to support Harris if she ran for governor. Another 13% said they would be ‘somewhat likely’ to support her.

Of the names listed in the poll, Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Republican state Senator Brian Dahle were at the top of the list.

Porter received 13% of voters’ first or second choice preferences if she were to run, and Bianco received 12% and Dahle 11%.

Three other Democrats followed at 7%, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Five other Democrats and two Republicans trailed, with each receiving between 2% and 5%.

Current Governor Gavin Newsom is unable to run again due to term limits.

Who is running for governor in 2026?

Those who have already announced a run for office include; Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, state Senator Tony Atkins, former state Controller Betty Yee, and vice president of Zacky Farms Leo Zacky.