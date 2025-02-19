Kamala Harris signs with major Hollywood talent agency

The Brief Former VP Kamala Harris has signed with Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Harris was represented by the agency while serving as a senator. Harris joins other high-profile political figures represented by CAA, including former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.



Former Vice President Kamala Harris has signed with one of Hollywood's top talent agencies weeks after her failed presidential bid.

Harris will join former President Joe Biden, whose CAA deal was announced just two weeks ago.

Kamala Harris' post-White House career

What we know:

The Creative Artists Agency deal will open speaking and publishing opportunities for the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, according to a social media post by CAA.

Harris was represented by the agency while serving as a senator before taking the oath as vice president.

CAA also represents former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Reuniting with Biden, Obama

Timeline:

The news comes two weeks after the agency announced its deal with Biden.

The former president was also represented by CAA prior to his term in the White House from 2017 and 2020. During that time, Biden published his number one New York Times bestselling memoir, "Promise Me, Dad."

Announcing Biden's re-affiliation with the agency on Feb. 3, CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett called him one of "America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs."

Expanding her platform

What they're saying:

"CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long career in public service," the agency wrote.

What's next:

Harris will be honored on February 22 with the Chairman's Award at the NACCP Image Awards.