Kamala Harris getting 24/7 security from elite LAPD Met. Division after Trump revoked Secret Service

An unmarked LAPD vehicle has been sitting around the clock at the home of former Vice President Kamala Harris. Sources tell FOX 11 Metro officers have been pulled from working cases to provide Harris protection after President Donald Trump ended former President Biden's extension of her Secret Service coverage.

When we reached out to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for comment, Bass' office responded with a statement accusing Trump of "political retaliation." Governor Gavin Newsom, who is in discussions to provide California Highway Patrol protection to Harris, is quoted as saying that "the safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses."

Former vice presidents usually get six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office. Harris' had been extended to July 2026 by Biden until Trump canceled it last week. The decision comes as Harris is about to begin a book tour for her memoir, with involves making 15 stops around the world.

Harris was the subject of elevated threat levels while she was vice president, but The Associated Press reports that recent threat intelligence assessments by the Secret Service found no credible threats.

We reached out to her publisher, asking if they are providing security, as some taxpayers we spoke to suggested she should do now that she is not running for office. Other people were adamant, though, that she is entitled to the security, even if it comes from Los Angeles taxpayers.

Former Vice President Mike Pence did not have extended Secret Service protection after six months. Harris is not the only public official whose security has been canceled by President Trump, including his former national security adviser John Bolton, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, even as both had been targeted by Iran. In March, he also ended Secret Service protection for Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley Biden, who had been granted extensions by the former president.

Below is the statement released by Mayor Bass' office:

"This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances and more. This puts the former Vice President in danger and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles."