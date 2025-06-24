Former VP Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff joins USC law school faculty

The Brief Doug Emhoff, former Second Gentleman and husband of Kamala Harris, is joining USC Gould School of Law as a distinguished visiting professor. Emhoff, an alumnus of USC Gould (JD 1990), will begin his new role on July 1. He previously served as a distinguished visitor and fellow at Georgetown University Law Center during his wife's vice presidency.



Douglas Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, has been appointed as a distinguished visiting professor at the USC Gould School of Law, the university announced on Monday.

What we know:

Emhoff will begin his duties on July 1.

Emhoff is an alumnus of the USC Gould School of Law, having graduated in 1990, and has maintained ties with the institution through events like the annual Mentor Luncheon and mock interviews.

SUGGESTED: Doug Emhoff's daughter Ella responds to JD Vance's take on 'childless' Kamala Harris

He also remains a partner at the global law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

The backstory:

Before this appointment, Emhoff served as the Second Gentleman of the United States, the first man to hold this role.

During his wife's tenure as Vice President, he was a distinguished visitor and fellow at Georgetown University Law Center's Institute for Technology Law and Policy, where he taught entertainment law.

SUGGESTED: The Issue Is: George Gascón, Doug Emhoff, Quentin Lake

His career prior to public service spanned over three decades as a lawyer, specializing in entertainment, media, and intellectual property.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Emhoff expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, "One of the best parts of my time as second gentleman was spending time with these students and young people all around the country -- so I look forward to continuing to share my experiences with the next generation and hearing from them in the vibrant academic community at USC."

What's next:

Emhoff is set to commence his duties at USC Gould School of Law on July 1.

His appointment is expected to bring his extensive legal and public service experience to the students and faculty at his alma mater.