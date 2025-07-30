Kamala Harris says she will not run for California governor

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed she will not run for Governor of California. This decision comes after widespread speculation about her potential entry into the 2026 gubernatorial race. Harris recently lost the November presidential election and has not held elected office since 2004.



Former Vice President Kamala Harris will not run for Governor of California, she confirmed exclusively to FOX 11's Elex Michaelson on Wednesday.

She issued a statement saying "In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

"For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans," the statement read.

The backstory:

Speculation over Harris' possible run for governor began earlier this year. Politico first reported the news, saying that Harris plans to decide by the end of the summer whether to enter the 2026 governor’s race.

Harris lost in the November presidential election to President Donald Trump, after she was thrust into an unprecedented situation when President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her as his successor.

This is the first time since 2004, when she became San Francisco's district attorney, that she hasn't held an elected position.

Speculation about her political future has grown, especially after she signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency and reports that she may write a book.

Harris made history as the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

In Nov. 2024, a poll conducted by Berkeley IGS found that 1 in 3 voters surveyed said they would be very likely to support Harris if she ran for governor. Another 13% said they would be "somewhat likely" to support her.

If she had run, she would seek to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will be term-limited.

Race for Governor

Several candidates have announced their run for governor.

Three Republicans, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, former Fox News host Steve Hilton, and businessman Leo Zacky, have already announced their campaign.

A host of Democrats have also joined the race -- former congressman and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, state schools chief Tony Thurmond, former Controller Betty Yee, former state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and entrepreneur Stephen Cloobeck.