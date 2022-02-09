Where to watch Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is the place to be for Super Bowl weekend 2022.

The LA Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals on their home turf at Inglewood’s new SoFi Stadium. Even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, there are still plenty of places to watch the big game in the City of Angels to watch the action on the gridiron and watch the spectacular halftime show, headlined by some of LA's very own.

Below is a list of venues hosting Super Bowl events across LA County:

Super Bowl watch parties in Central Los Angeles

Spire 73 in Downtown LA

33 Taps in Silver Lake

East Los Angeles

Hyde Sunset in Hollywood

The Parlor in Fairfax

IO Rooftop Lounge at the Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood

Candela La Brea in the Mid-Wilshire District

Harriet's Rooftop in West Hollywood

Electric Owl in West Hollywood

E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood

Sunset Trocadero in West Hollywood

Super Bowl watch parties in East Los Angeles

Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights

Super Bowl watch parties in Northeast Los Angeles

5 Line Tavern in Eagle Rock

The Mixx in Pasadena

Rocco's Tavern in Pasadena

Super Bowl watch parties in the San Fernando Valley

Mr. Furley’s locations in Glendale and Sherman Oaks

Paragon Bar and Grill in Northridge

Super Bowl watch parties in the San Gabriel Valley

Cheers Bar and Grill in San Gabriel

Wings on Tap in West Covina

The Fountain Church in Pomona

Super Bowl watch parties in the South Bay

Angel City Market in Inglewood

Champ City Bar and Lounge in Inglewood

The Boiler Room in Inglewood

Dave & Buster's in Westchester

The Brews Hall in Hermosa Beach

Tower 12 in Hermosa Beach

Rock & Brews in El Segundo

Super Bowl watch parties on the Westside

The Victorian in Santa Monica

Santa Monica Whaler in Santa Monica

1212 in Santa Monica

Jameson in Santa Monica

The Nickel Mine in Santa Monica

James’ Beach in Venice

Firestone Walker's in Venice

Venice Whaler in Venice

The Waterfront in Venice

Hinano Cafe in Venice

The Sidewalk Cafe in Venice

Tony P's Dockside Grill in Marina del Rey

Brennan's in Marina del Rey

