Where to watch Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is the place to be for Super Bowl weekend 2022.
The LA Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals on their home turf at Inglewood’s new SoFi Stadium. Even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, there are still plenty of places to watch the big game in the City of Angels to watch the action on the gridiron and watch the spectacular halftime show, headlined by some of LA's very own.
Below is a list of venues hosting Super Bowl events across LA County:
Super Bowl watch parties in Central Los Angeles
- Spire 73 in Downtown LA
- 33 Taps in Silver Lake
- East Los Angeles
- Hyde Sunset in Hollywood
- The Parlor in Fairfax
- IO Rooftop Lounge at the Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood
- Candela La Brea in the Mid-Wilshire District
- Harriet's Rooftop in West Hollywood
- Electric Owl in West Hollywood
- E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood
- Sunset Trocadero in West Hollywood
Super Bowl watch parties in East Los Angeles
- Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights
Super Bowl watch parties in Northeast Los Angeles
- 5 Line Tavern in Eagle Rock
- The Mixx in Pasadena
- Rocco's Tavern in Pasadena
Super Bowl watch parties in the San Fernando Valley
- Mr. Furley’s locations in Glendale and Sherman Oaks
- Paragon Bar and Grill in Northridge
Super Bowl watch parties in the San Gabriel Valley
- Cheers Bar and Grill in San Gabriel
- Wings on Tap in West Covina
- The Fountain Church in Pomona
Super Bowl watch parties in the South Bay
- Angel City Market in Inglewood
- Champ City Bar and Lounge in Inglewood
- The Boiler Room in Inglewood
- Dave & Buster's in Westchester
- The Brews Hall in Hermosa Beach
- Tower 12 in Hermosa Beach
- Rock & Brews in El Segundo
Super Bowl watch parties on the Westside
- The Victorian in Santa Monica
- Santa Monica Whaler in Santa Monica
- 1212 in Santa Monica
- Jameson in Santa Monica
- The Nickel Mine in Santa Monica
- James’ Beach in Venice
- Firestone Walker's in Venice
- Venice Whaler in Venice
- The Waterfront in Venice
- Hinano Cafe in Venice
- The Sidewalk Cafe in Venice
- Tony P's Dockside Grill in Marina del Rey
- Brennan's in Marina del Rey
