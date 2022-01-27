Super Bowl halftime show 2022: Here's everything we know

Super Bowl LVI is about two weeks away right here in Inglewood at SoFi Stadium but the hype isn't just about the game, people are gearing up for the halftime show which despite not being in Hollywood, it sure is getting the Hollywood treatment.

The halftime show stars hometown heroes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Just last week, Pepsi dropped the trailer for the performance, which shows all the performers getting the call, and preparing to head to the halftime show at SoFi Stadium. We even get to see Eminem go face-to-face with his alter-ego Slim Shady.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement when the performance lineup was announced. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will an "unforgettable cultural moment."

Fatima Robinson – whose credits include the likes of Aaliyah, the Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson – will lead the choreography for the performance.

The five music artists have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15.

When is the Super Bowl halftime show?

As you could have guessed, the Super Bowl halftime show is during halftime of the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Where will Super Bowl LVI be played?

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood -- the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

