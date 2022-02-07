Super Bowl LVI: Where to eat near SoFi Stadium

As NFL fans from around the world flock to Inglewood for Super Bowl LVI, no trip to the Southland is complete without enjoying some of its renowned and diverse cuisines. From game time favorites like pizza and wings to old-school diners, from seafood to Soul Food, there are options for everyone.

Below is a list of just some of the best and most popular restaurants near SoFi Stadium with various dine-in and takeout options:

Ms. B’s M & M Soul Food

It may not be the first place to come up on a Google search, but it is a go-to spot for locals. Here, you’ll find Mississippi-inspired Soul Food classics.

(msbsmandmsoulfoodrestaurant.com)

Address: 4549 W Imperial Hwy., Inglewood, CA 90304

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 2.5 miles

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Chu’s Garden

Be sure to come with a big appetite or even better, share your entrée with a friend. The unfussy and informal Chinese restaurant with rave reviews serves large portions without a big price tag.

Address: 1101 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 1 mile

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

The Coffee Company

Expect a wait, especially on weekends, but the wait is worth it. Located near the bustling Los Angeles International Airport, enjoy watching the planes descend if you opt to dine outdoors or while waiting for your table. This neighborhood gem has mastered breakfast and brunch, offering a delicious twist on signature morning foods. And of course, it’s called The Coffee Company for a reason. While looking over the menu, be sure to order something scrumptious from the baristas.

(Instagram: laxcoffeeco)

Address: 8751 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 3.8 miles

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Coni’Seafood

Its Inglewood location is just south of SoFi Stadium and is a great choice for large groups. Coni’Seafood is an award-winning Mexican restaurant that offers Nayarit-style seafood and prides itself as "one of the best traditional Mexican restaurants in the United States."

(Instagram: coniseafood)

Address: 3544 W Imperial Hwy., Inglewood, California 90303

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 1.7 miles via Yukon Ave. S

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Dave's Hot Chicken

At Dave’s Hot Chicken, you can customize the spiciness level of your chicken tenders from "Mild" to "The Reaper." What started as a tiny startup in East Hollywood has exploded into one of the trendiest restaurant chains from California to Ohio.

Address: 5301 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 3.5 miles.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.to 12 a.m. Friday-Sunday.

Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen

(Instagram: dulanssoulfoodkitchen)

Dulan's is certainly in contention as the best Soul Food in Tinseltown, and it has been around since 1999. Handmade and from the heart, you can get your chicken fried, baked, or smothered. Dulan’s offers a lunch special where patrons can enjoy an entrée, 2 sides, and 2 cornbread muffins.

The Soul Food restaurant's two locations are located within 10 minutes of SoFi Stadium:

Inglewood: 202 E. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90301

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 1.5 miles

Gramercy Park: 1714 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90047

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 2.5 miles via Century Blvd.

Hours: Both locations are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

With the success of the HBO show "Insecure," Issa Rae is now synonymous with her hometown. Just like her character on the show, the actress is investing in her community. Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen is a coffee shop for creative minds and now has three locations, with its original location located less than two miles from SoFi.

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen Inglewood: 170 N La Brea Ave., Inglewood, CA 90301

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 1.6 miles

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

In-N-Out Burger

No trip to Southern California is complete without a trip to In-N-Out Burger. There are actually two easily accessible locations of this beloved West Coast burger joint for Super Bowl fans. One location is near LAX, which offers a stunning spot to watch planes take off and land, and the second location is just one mile from SoFi Stadium.

(Instagram: innout)

Inglewood: 3411 W Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 1 mi.

Westchester: 9149 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 4 mi.

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Little Belize Restaurant

Get a taste of the tropics in sunny California. Just over a mile from SoFi Stadium, spoil your taste buds with plantains and Little Belize's famous coconut tarts.

(Instagram: littlebelize)

Address: 217 E Nutwood St., Inglewood, CA 90301

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 1.6 miles

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Martin’s Cocina y Cantina

If fine dining is more up your alley, Martin's Cocina y Cantina is for you. They serve up steaks, tacos, enchiladas, nachos and much more. There are also TV monitors everywhere, so if you don't have tickets to the Super Bowl, you won’t miss a second of action on the field.

(Instagram: martins.cantina)

Address: 162 N La Brea Ave., Inglewood, CA 90301

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 2 miles.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday. 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

NORMS Restaurant

It's a local favorite which explains why there are 20 NORMS locations sprawled across the Southland. If you're seeking an old-school diner without all the bells and whistles, that packs plenty of flavor, NORMS is for you.

(Instagram: norms)

NORMS Inglewood address: 2960 W Imperial Hwy., Inglewood, CA 90303

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 2.4 miles.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles

(Instagram: roscoesofficial)

It’s one of the most famous restaurant chains in Los Angeles and is often mentioned in movies and rap lyrics. In addition, Roscoe's even has an entrée named after President Barack Obama. It’s one of Snoop Dogg’s favorite restaurants. The Long Beach native and iconic hip-hop artist will be one of the artists to headline Sunday's halftime show.

Inglewood Address: 621 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 2.1 miles.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Serving Spoon

If you want a feast before the game, look no further than The Serving Spoon. This place is legendary and one of the best places to order chicken and waffles in town.

(Instagram: theservingspoon)

Address: 1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 2.9 miles.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Simply Wholesome

Health food fans, rejoice! From fresh juices to healthy versions of Soul Food staples, Simply Wholesome always delivers and makes an excellent choice for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Be sure to pack your patience and stop here when you have time on your hands as this place is popular. Simply Wholesome was one of Nipsey Hussle’s favorite restaurants.

Address: 4508 W Slauson Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 4.5 miles via S Crenshaw Blvd.

Hours: Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Soul Food Shack

Just in time for the Super Bowl, Soul Food Shake opened its second location in Inglewood on Monday. The employees wear a shirt that says "We just love to feed people." Its menu has some fun items including Fruity Pebbles French toast, red velvet waffles, and smothered potatoes.

Address: 128 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 1.7 miles via S. Prairie Ave.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Sunday Gravy

Sunday Gravy offers game-time favorites such as garlic bread, short rib fries, meatball subs, and plenty of pasta options.

(Instagram: Instagram: sunday.gravy)

Address: 1122 Centinela Ave., Inglewood, CA 90302

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 3 miles.

Hours: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sweet Red Peach

Satisfy your sweet tooth at this dessert shop located directly across from SoFi Stadium on Prairie Avenue.

(Instagram: sweetredpeach)

Address: 1035 S Prairie Ave. #2, Inglewood, CA 90301

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 1 mile

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Trinistyle Cuisines

Trinistyle prides itself on its authentic Caribbean food derived from Trinidad and Tobago.

(Instagram: trinistylecuisines)

Address: 2159 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90047

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 2.1 miles.

Hours: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Truxton’s American Bistro

(Instagram: truxtonsamericanbistro)

With a large menu that caters to everyone, this is the place to go for families or couples with varied tastes and appetites. Its menu offers sandwiches, pastas, salads, and plenty of vegetarian options, and it even serves up brunch on the weekends. Truxton's is also offering Super Bowl party packs to go that include street tacos or chicken skewers.

Truxton's Westchester: 8611 Truxton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 4 miles.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Woody’s Bar-B-Que

If you’re curious what Inglewood BBQ has to offer, look no further than Woody’s. It has been around for nearly four decades and according to its website, they "take the art of BBQ quite seriously."

(Instagram: woodys_bbq_inglewood)

Address: 475 S Market St., Inglewood, CA 90301

Distance from SoFi Stadium: 1.5 miles.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

