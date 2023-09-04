LA Dodgers’ Julio Urías arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence

article

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías has found himself in some off-the-field trouble.

Jail records indicate the 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence late Sunday night and was booked into a Los Angeles County jail at 1:05 a.m. Monday.

He was held on a $50,000 bail and was later released around 5 a.m.

Details surrounding the alleged incident were not immediately released by authorities.

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time," the Dodgers said in a statement released to FOX 11.

The allegations come after the Dodgers lost their latest home game series against Atlanta.

TMZ reported this isn’t the first strike against Julio Urías. He was arrested for domestic violence in May 2019 following an alleged incident at the Beverly Center mall in which he reportedly pushed a woman he was with. However, the victim told investigators she fell.

Julio Urías didn’t face charges for the 2019 incident. Still, he was suspended for 20 games by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Julio Urías is due in court for the latest alleged incident later this month.

The Dodgers remain in first place in the National League West and are 14.5 games ahead of the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks.

Urías is 11-8 so far this season with a 4.60 ERA and 117 strikeouts.

